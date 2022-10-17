Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Vodafone ties with Altice on €7B German fiber JV

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

Vodafone Group confirmed details of a long-mooted fiber joint venture (JV) that will enable its German business to follow in the footsteps of local rivals Telekom Deutschland and Telefónica Deutschland.

The new German company – working name: FibreCo – will be 50:50 owned by Vodafone and France-based Altice and plans to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network covering 7 million homes over a six-year period. The JV aims to invest about €7 billion (US$6.8 billion), of which 70% will be financed by debt. Vodafone expects to receive up to €1.2 billion ($1.17 billion) from Altice in cash.

Around 80% of the network will focus on large housing associations in Vodafone's existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable network footprint that are interested in FTTH upgrades, while the other 20% will cover homes outside Vodafone's current footprint.

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)

In addition, the joint venture will offer wholesale access to all telecoms service providers in Germany, while Vodafone Germany will act as the anchor tenant. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Fiber flair

Perhaps one of the most surprising elements of the transaction is Vodafone's choice of partner in Germany. Altice, owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, is also currently the biggest shareholder in the group's UK rival, BT. In addition, Altice owns MEO, which competes with Vodafone in Portugal.

Worth noting here is that Vodafone's two rivals in Germany joined forces with investors rather than industry partners for their fiber JVs. Telefónica's Unsere Grüne Glasfaser was launched in 2020 via a partnership with Allianz, while Telekom established GlasfaserPlus as a JV with Australia's IFM Investors.

However, Vodafone's rationale, as noted by Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read, is that it will be able to tap into Altice's experience and expertise in building FTTH networks in Europe, the Caribbean and the US. Indeed, the German FibreCo has already contracted Altice-owned network construction specialist Geodesia to build the majority of the network.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

As expected, the new FTTH network will be complementary to Vodafone Germany's existing HFC network, which currently provides 1Gbit/s connectivity to more than 24 million households. Vodafone still intends to upgrade the HFC network as part of a broad aim to provide 10Gbit/s speeds "over time," deploying next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 technology when it becomes available.

In the meantime, the operator intends to bring fiber connections "closer to all connected homes through 'node splitting' and DOCSIS 3.1 'high split,' which enables download speeds of over 3Gbit/s."

Different strokes

For Vodafone Group's leadership, the Altice deal also represents a further move to strengthen market positions in Europe. In recent months, for example, Vodafone UK confirmed longstanding speculation that it is in talks with UK rival Three UK on a possible combination of their operations; Vodafone Portugal announced its plan to buy the market's fourth convergent player Nowo from MásMóvil; and speculation emerged that the group is seeking a buyer for its Spanish fixed-line network.

While Vodafone has particularly targeted Italy, Portugal, Spain and the UK for improvement through M&A, Germany has been grappling with its own problems. Indeed, Read scolded the operating company for its less than pleasing commercial performance in the year to March 31, 2022, which he blamed on factors including lower footfall at retail outlets and ongoing issues with customer support systems. In June, Vodafone Germany CEO Hannes Ametsreiter was replaced by former Microsoft executive Philippe Rogge.

Yet despite all these recent endeavors to strengthen the different market positions, it seems that some interested parties are still not impressed. Activist investor Cevian, which built a significant but undisclosed stake in Vodafone last year, has been noisily calling for a clean-up of the group's portfolio, demanding the sale of underperforming assets or transformative mergers. According to the Financial Times (paywall applies), Cevian had sold the vast majority of its stake by June, apparently owing to growing skepticism that Vodafone will be able to reverse its sluggish performance.

At the same time, others are still betting that the operator's stock will rise. For instance, French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel acquired a 2.5% stake in the group and is angling for a shake-up, the FT reported.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE