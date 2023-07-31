Utopia Fiber hires director of government affairs

MURRAY, Utah – Roger Timmerman, Executive Director and Chief Executive, UTOPIA Fiber announced today that Nicole Cottle has joined the company as Director of Government Affairs. Cottle, who most recently served West Valley City as its Assistant City Manager, is widely known and respected among local and state officials as a smart and passionate leader with a reputation for getting things done. In her career, Cottle, a Bountiful resident, has participated in over $2 billion in creative financing solutions including all types of bonding, C-Pace, PIDs, and public private partnerships and has garnered several hundreds of millions in earmarks, grants, and other funding for large-scale redevelopment efforts to drive economic vitality in the communities she's served. In her role at UTOPIA Fiber, she'll manage relationships with local, state, and federal lawmakers, helping to create and guide public policy that promotes the deployment of high-speed fiber infrastructure.

In her near-25 years in city government, Cottle served as attorney, economic development director, chief sustainability officer, director of government relations, general counsel, and most recently as West Valley's assistant city manager. She has worked at the federal and state level on hundreds of bills, legislative actions, and rulemaking activities. She has also served on the Utah Infrastructure Agency Board (the financial arm of UTOPIA Fiber), Olene Walker Housing Trust Fund, the Intergenerational Poverty Board, the Indigent Defense Commission, various legislative committees, the Inland Port Authority as well as the Executive Board of Operation My Hometown. Cottle currently sits on the Utah Land Use Institute, the Our Hometown Foundation, and is a newly minted Honorary Commander for the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base. Cottle is licensed to practice law in Utah and Wyoming. In the private sector, she has represented private clients in the areas of legislative and government relations, development and land use, bond finance, estate and business planning, and other transactional law.

Utopia Fiber