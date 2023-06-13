Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

USDA announces $714M for rural broadband in 19 states

News Analysis

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday announced it will award $714 million in loans and grants to 19 states for rural broadband projects. The funding comes from the USDA's ReConnect program, which supports broadband buildouts in unserved rural areas, and went primarily to local telcos and cooperatives.

Funding was awarded to providers for 33 projects in 19 states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. All projects will deploy fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) to connect last-mile, rural locations.

(Source: Panther Media GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Panther Media GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

According to numbers released by the USDA, more than 83,600 people will be serviced by these buildouts, as well as 2,093 businesses, 4,705 farms and 97 educational facilities.

Roughly $421 million was awarded in grants, and approximately $293 million was awarded in loans. The largest grants went to Nemont Telephone Cooperative in Montana ($34.9 million) and Interior Telephone Company in Alaska ($34.9 million), and the largest loan went to Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative in Kansas ($49.9 million).

The funding announced on Monday follows additional fourth round ReConnect funding announced in April, when the USDA awarded $40 million to three local providers in New Mexico.

'Internet for all'

The ReConnect program was established in 2018, under the Trump administration, but it received an additional $2 billion in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed by President Biden. The IIJA also supplied over $60 billion in funding for broadband through the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, the Middle Mile fund and others.

Under the Biden administration, the ReConnect program has invested roughly $2.3 billion in 142 projects to bring broadband to 314,000 rural Americans thus far, according to the USDA. ReConnect received $4.3 billion in fourth round applications alone, said Andy Berke, Rural Utilities Service (RUS) administrator. Notably, while President Biden had proposed another $400 billion for ReConnect in his initial budget plan in March, the debt ceiling bill eventually passed without that funding.

On a call with reporters Monday afternoon, Berke stressed the ReConnect program's tight timelines and said construction on these projects will start following environmental reviews, which can take "anywhere from a few months to longer" depending on the complexity.

"But we already are seeing deployments from previous rounds where people are getting connected, subscribers are coming online. And that's making a real difference very quickly," he said.

Funding flurry

The fourth round of ReConnect grants comes amid a flurry of federal funding activity associated with the Biden administration, with grants from the $1 billion Middle Mile program set to be awarded and funding from the $42.5 billion BEAD program to be allocated in the coming weeks, by the projected date of June 30.

It also comes as the US Treasury Department announced recently that it has awarded roughly $6.7 billion of its $10 billion allotment through the American Rescue Plan for broadband infrastructure and related projects in 42 states, to reach an estimated 1.88 million locations with high-speed Internet.

According to the USDA, ReConnect applicants must provide service of at least 100/20 Mbit/s in rural areas that lack access to service at that level. As with other current federal broadband funds, they're also required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), another IIJA program that is helping to subsidize broadband for over 18 million low-income households but is set to run out of funding next year without action from Congress.

Asked if the USDA is considering a backup option for ReConnect applicants if the ACP lapses, a senior administration official said only that the administration supports the ACP and is working on expanding participation.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE