Tillman FiberCo gets $200M initial investment from Northleaf

NEW YORK and TORONTO – Tillman FiberCo, LLC ("Tillman FiberCo"), a leading developer and owner of symmetrical gigabit broadband, and Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf"), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced a strategic partnership. Funds managed by Northleaf have made an initial investment of $200 million, with the potential to invest up to $300 million more as Tillman FiberCo scales its operations. This investment enables Tillman FiberCo to accelerate its open access network with future-forward technologies, systems, and a next-generation network architecture that will deliver essential internet access to both residential and business customers, offering industry-leading symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access service speeds, underpinned by a long-term contract.

Founded in 2021 and based in New York, Tillman FiberCo designs, builds, and owns high-speed internet infrastructure and aims to become a market leader in providing network access on a wholesale basis to enterprises and wholesale customers across all industries. Tillman FiberCo is part of the Tillman Global Holdings portfolio, a holding company founded by Sanjiv Ahuja, which is focused on investing in and operating telecommunications and energy infrastructure businesses in developed and emerging markets.

TD Securities served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Northleaf. TAP Advisors served as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell acted as legal counsel to Tillman FiberCo.

Read the full press release here.



