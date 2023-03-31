The Notebook Dump: Fiber manufacturing in America





In this podcast, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss court proceedings around the Universal Service Fund (USF) and Graphiant's new $62 million in funding. The editors also examine Roku's layoffs, new fiber manufacturing projects in the US and why wireless providers are pushing more device inventory online in The Notebook Dump for the week ending March 31.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few things covered in this episode:

Check out Light Reading's video report on the US broadband map (1:40)

Ongoing challenges to the future of the Universal Service Fund (2:37)

NaaS startup Graphiant gets $62 million in funding (7:29)

Roku to layoff 6% of its workforce (11:35)

CommScope and Corning announce fiber manufacturing projects (13:50)

Wireless providers are reducing brick and mortar sales (20:28)

Where are the editors staying during the Big 5G Event? (27:11)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading