Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

The Divide: US Treasury's Joey Wender on awarding the first $5B in capital funds for broadband

3/2/2023

Joey Wender, director of the capital projects fund at the US Treasury Department, joined the podcast at the ACA Connects Summit this week in Washington, DC, to talk about his department's progress awarding roughly $5 billion in broadband funding for states.

The capital projects fund, established in the American Rescue Plan, reserves $10 billion to carry out critical capital projects, with an emphasis on broadband infrastructure. We discuss the Treasury's progress thus far awarding the first $5 billion, as well as how the capital projects fund differs from other federal programs. Wender also explains why Treasury chose to "put our thumb on the scale in favor of fiber."

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

  • Background on and progress with the capital projects fund (00:33)
  • Perspective on awarding funding to states versus directly to companies (5:27)
  • Why Treasury set 100/100 Mbit/s as the standard for capital projects fund grants (8:07)
  • Concerns about overbuilding and how Treasury is addressing that (9:47)
  • Steps involved in reviewing state broadband proposals for capital projects funds (12:03)
  • When to expect the next $5 billion to be awarded (15:47)

For an unedited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Related stories and links:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customer Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Former China Telecommunications Corporation CEO elected as World Broadband Association Board Chairman By The World Broadband Association (WBBA)
MTN and Huawei Sign MoU on improving digital inclusion and sustainable development in Africa By Huawei
New Calling, New Future — 5G New Calling Industry Development Forum Is Held During MWC Barcelona 2023 By Huawei
Huawei Proposes Certainty in Industry Development to Jointly Stride to the 5.5G Era By
China Mobile Guangdong, Shenzhen Metro Group, and Huawei Verify 1 m-Precision 5G Indoor Positioning By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE