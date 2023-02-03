The Divide: US Treasury's Joey Wender on awarding the first $5B in capital funds for broadband

Joey Wender, director of the capital projects fund at the US Treasury Department, joined the podcast at the ACA Connects Summit this week in Washington, DC, to talk about his department's progress awarding roughly $5 billion in broadband funding for states.

The capital projects fund, established in the American Rescue Plan, reserves $10 billion to carry out critical capital projects, with an emphasis on broadband infrastructure. We discuss the Treasury's progress thus far awarding the first $5 billion, as well as how the capital projects fund differs from other federal programs. Wender also explains why Treasury chose to "put our thumb on the scale in favor of fiber."

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

Background on and progress with the capital projects fund (00:33)

Perspective on awarding funding to states versus directly to companies (5:27)

Why Treasury set 100/100 Mbit/s as the standard for capital projects fund grants (8:07)

Concerns about overbuilding and how Treasury is addressing that (9:47)

Steps involved in reviewing state broadband proposals for capital projects funds (12:03)

When to expect the next $5 billion to be awarded (15:47)

For an unedited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button in the video toolbar.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.