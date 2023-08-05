The Divide: Chattanooga's mayor on gigabit broadband, quantum networks and digital equity

This episode features Tim Kelly, Mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee. We discuss Chattanooga's broadband evolution over the years, how gigabit-speed broadband has transformed the local economy – particularly in the wake of the pandemic and remote work. We further discuss where Chattanooga still faces problems in getting its residents connected and how the city hopes to leverage federal funding to address digital equity issues.

We are also joined by Dr. Duncan Earl, president and CTO of Qubitekk, to discuss a recently announced partnership with Chattanooga's EPB to launch a quantum network in the city and what access to quantum computing means for Chattanooga's digital future.

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

Brief recap of Chattanooga's broadband backstory (01:13)

How broadband helped the city's residents and students during the pandemic (02:40)

How the city uses its broadband access to better service constituents (04:50)

Addressing the city's age barrier when it comes to broadband use (06:08)

How broadband and remote work are changing and complicating the local economy (07:20)

Background on Qubitekk and its quantum computing partnership with EPB (09:58)

What access to quantum computing may mean for Chattanooga's future (12:23)

Where Chattanooga still faces a digital divide and how it hopes to solve it (13:55)

