OFS launches consumer-installable indoor fiber system

ORLANDO, Fla. – OFS, a pioneering leader in cutting-edge fiber optic solutions, proudly announces the launch of a consumer-installable indoor fiber deployment system – the InvisiLight Fiber in The Home Kit. This revolutionary kit enables service providers to empower homeowners to optimize their in-home experience by improving their wireless connectivity. InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit allows subscribers to centrally position their Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and Wi-Fi Router within their homes to improve Wi-Fi coverage or bring fiber directly to a gamer, using an intuitive and easy-to-follow process.

Key Features and Benefits of the InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit:

Enhanced Gaming Experience: Gamers can now enjoy fully wired connection speeds with lower latency anywhere within their homes. The InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit ensures seamless connectivity for online gaming, eliminating the frustrations caused by lag and interruptions.

Improved Customer Satisfaction and Retention: Faster surfing, streaming, downloads, and uploads with less lag.

Easy Installation: A simple, proven low-skill installation process using included materials and common household tools, plug-and-play connectors, and integrated slack management.

Lower Cost: This may reduce or eliminate the need for Wi-Fi mesh systems. Potential to reduce truck rolls by enabling end-user in-home fiber deployment.

Invisible Infrastructure: The kit includes the InvisiLight wall module and factory-terminated spool, containing a tiny 0.6 mm buffered EZ-Bend Optical Fiber. The fiber is discreetly mounted in crevices between walls or moldings, seamlessly integrating into the home's decor.

Proven Reliable Performance and Technology: OFS EZ-Bend Optical fiber boasts a 2.5 mm minimum bend radius, enabling it to navigate tight corners with ease. The technology's remarkable capability to handle 50 corners and beyond with negligible loss ensures consistent high-speed performance throughout the home. InvisiLight systems have been installed and providing reliable connectivity to over 1 million subscribers since 2012.

Environmental Commitment: Aligning with OFS commitment to environmental responsibility, the InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit is RoHS-compliant.

To learn more about InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit, please visit OFS Booth #705 at the Fiber Connect Conference in Orlando, Florida, August 20-23 or click here.

