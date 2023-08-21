OFS intros EZ-Bend Fast Wrap solution

ORLANDO, Fla. – OFS, a leader in fiber optic solutions, redefines fiber optic drop cable storage and routing around and into the home with the new EZ-Bend Fast Wrap Solution. This innovative house wrap optical cabling solution significantly reduces the complexity of single-family home installations by replacing 6 pre-connectorized cable lengths and an enclosure, with a single part number extendable up to 150 feet. The EZ-Bend Fast Wrap cable can easily be converted to 900 µm InvisiLight Optical Fiber inside the home by stripping the outer jacket. It can be run to a centrally located ONT for improved Wi-Fi coverage, resulting in a better subscriber experience and retention.

Key Features of the EZ-Bend Fast Wrap Solution:

Fast and Simple Installation: This single device greatly reduces the number of items needed for an installation, and the number of installation steps. After wall mounting the Network Interface Device (NID) and splicing or connecting to a traditional Mini LT flat or EZ-Bend toneable round outside plant drop cable, the EZ-Bend 3 mm cable can be pulled out to the precise length needed to wrap then penetrate into the home to reach a SlimBox Wallplate, then connect to the ONT using an EZ-Bend jumper. to the ONT. The remaining slack is automatically retained on the spool eliminating the tedious step of manually wrapping and managing slack inside the NID.

Reliable: Features EZ-Bend G.657.B3 Optical Fiber with a 2.5mm bend radius - twice as tight as the industry standard, inside Indoor/Outdoor rated EZ-Bend 3 cable offering 100-pound tensile strength. With millions of homes connected worldwide, EZ-Bend cables set the industry benchmark for low loss with tight bends, for negligible bend loss even with long-wavelength transmission protocols such as XGS-PON.

Seamlessly Invisible: The EZ-Bend 3mm cable inside can be wrapped around the outside of a house, installed through a 3/8" hole into the home, or easily stripped down to 900 µm InvisiLight Optical Fiber routed inside using the proven InvisiLight installation process.

To learn more about the EZ-Bend Fast Wrap Solution, please visit OFS Booth #705 at the Fiber Connect Conference in Orlando, Florida, August 20-23 or click here.

Read the full press release here.

OFS