MTC Technologies selects Adtran for Iowa network

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa – Adtran today announced that MTC Technologies is using its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10Gbit/s fiber access platform to provide Gigabit broadband services to customers in Southeast Iowa. Also featuring Adtran's optical network terminals (ONTs), the new solution enables MTC Technologies to rapidly expand its footprint and deliver symmetrical, super-fast connectivity to more subscribers, including those in hard-to-reach rural locations. By connecting underserved communities, the energy-efficient and easily scalable full-fiber infrastructure is helping foster digital empowerment and breaking down the state's digital divide.

Adtran's TA5000 is now playing a crucial role in connecting parts of Iowa where broadband infrastructure was absent or insufficient. The solution's modular design and capacity to support various access protocols enable MTC Technologies to meet its customers' needs while rapidly expanding. The new FTTH infrastructure is further enhanced by Adtran's SDX 620 Series of flexible XGS-PON ONTs, which deliver cost-effective converged residential and business services. The network will bring new digital experiences to many more MTC Technologies subscribers, whether collaborating on projects, streaming high-definition entertainment or connecting with friends and family across the globe.

Read the full press release here.



Adtran