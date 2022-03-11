Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Lumen expected to miss its 1M fiber buildout target

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/3/2022
Comment (0)

Lumen Technologies had hoped to build fiber connections to 1 million locations by the end of this year. But many analysts don't think that's going to happen.

"Lumen is deploying significant capital toward its FTTH [fiber-to-the-home] upgrade program but is having challenges ramping the deployment at the pace it expected. Supply chain, labor, and permitting hurdles have all weighed on enablements," the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson, a division of SVB Securities, wrote in a note to investors following the release of Lumen's third quarter results this week. The analysts noted that Lumen lit up 210,000 locations with fiber in its third quarter, just up from the 205,000 it notched during its second quarter.

However, "the company seems likely to miss its full-year enablement target of 1 million ... and its goal of exiting the year at a 1.5-2 million run-rate appears out of reach," the analysts noted.

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)

That's noteworthy considering other big fiber operators like AT&T and Frontier Communications have reported that they remain on track for their own fiber buildout goals.

The financial analysts at Cowen offered some reasons for Lumen's apparent sluggishness. "Lumen is the only large carrier this earnings season to see such a significantly muted build pace, we believe due to the late start vs. other carriers as Lumen is ramping its build engine amidst labor and supply shortages (as other carriers had the first-mover advantage locking in place labor and supply runways and warehousing equipment)," they wrote in a note to investors.

Lumen officials said the company is moving as fast as it can.

"There is some near term headwinds. But at this point, I don't think that changes our goal in terms of where we want to go or what we think we can do," CFO Chris Stansbury said during the company's recent quarterly conference call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript, in response to a question on the topic. "It's really about all hands on deck right now to see what we can do given permitting and labor issues to get as many enablement's in the ground as we can, as fast as we can."

Goodbye, dividend

Lumen's fiber buildout is important because it's one key element of the company's long-term financial strategy. Like a number of other US telecom network operators, Lumen is hoping that an extensive network upgrade to faster fiber services will help it both retain existing customers and add new ones as Internet surfers increasingly look for speedier and more reliable connections.

But Lumen's fiber buildout isn't the only part of its overall corporate strategy. The company also announced it will sell its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business to Colt for $1.8 billion. That sale builds on top of Lumen's previously announced $2.7 billion sale of its Latin America business and the $7.5 billion sale of its ILEC assets in 20 states.

Even with those big transactions, Lumen is still struggling financially. The company announced this week it is scrapping its dividend and will instead embark on a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

Analysts generally cheered the move, arguing it will provide Lumen with additional financial flexibility. But investors still seem unconvinced that Lumen – complete with a new CEO – is on the right trajectory, given the slide in the company's share price following the release of its quarterly earnings.

"While the announcements allow for a cleaner story and major overhang removal, the revenue inflection may not change much (late 2024/2025) as underlying fundamentals still remain challenged as we wait for more clarity on inflection visibility before getting more constructive," wrote the financial analysts at Cowen on Lumen's overall situation.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
Huawei's FTTR Solution Wins the Access Innovation Award at WCA 2022 By Huawei
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE