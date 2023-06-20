Kinetic to expand 8-Gig residential service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Making good on the commitment to bring faster speeds to more people in under-connected communities, Kinetic by Windstream will soon be the nation's largest provider of 8 Gig home internet. In the coming weeks, Kinetic will have 8 Gig speed available to more households than any other carrier.

In July, 330 exchanges across the Kinetic footprint will be eligible for 8 Gig service in their homes. That means more than 400,000 households will be able to access this future-proof bandwidth. The company will continue to expand its multi-Gig offerings into more markets in the future.

Multi-Gig speed, delivered via a 100% fiber optic connection, provides 99% reliability and performance for households in the Kinetic footprint. Kinetic 8 Gig Speed Fiber has up to 8,000 Mbps upload speed, which is more than 220 times faster than cable internet upload speed.

Expanding multi-Gig service comes as part of Kinetic's multi-year $2 billion capital investment to deploy fiber across its 18-state footprint. Additionally, the company is creating unique partnerships with cities, counties and other groups to drive fiber deeper into the network faster.

Read the full press release here.

