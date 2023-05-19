Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

ISPs, including cable ops, want to plug into Gigapower

5/19/2023

Gigapower was born earlier this month after AT&T and BlackRock finalized their joint venture agreement, which will initially focus on building fiber networks to about 1.5 million locations that fall outside AT&T's legacy wireline footprint.

Key to Gigapower's approach as a wholesaler is an open access model that enables local, regional and national Internet service providers (ISPs) to ride the network and market and sell broadband services to residential and business customers.

Bill Hogg, the CEO of Gigapower, joins the Light Reading Podcast to expand on the company's open access model. He discusses plans to build to 1.5 million locations by 2025, exploration beyond that initial target and how Gigapower is sizing up opportunities to participate in the $42.45 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

With respect to Gigapower's open access angle, AT&T is already on board as the anchor tenant. But Hogg, the former president of AT&T Technology Operations, says there is high interest from several other ISPs to provide services on Gigapower's wholesale network.

That list includes cable operators and "non-facility-based ISPs," according to Hogg.

"We certainly anticipate that there will be a portfolio of ISPs that we'll have in a particular market," he says. "What we want to try to do is find a good complementary group of ISPs that go after segments that they otherwise might not be going after, and maybe have a bundle or a proposition that would be unique for that particular ISP and be successful in the marketplace."

For a lightly edited transcript, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here are some topics we cover:

  • Hogg discusses the top priorities at Gigapower after the deal to form the JV was finalized (1:00)
  • Gigapower has outlined its first set of markets but already has more candidates in the hopper (3:01)
  • Hogg expands on the criteria Gigapower is using to decide where to build (5:15)
  • Why a JV paired with an open access model makes strategic sense in today's market (7:14)
  • Why Gigapower is confident that it can complete its initial buildout by 2025 (8:50)
  • How Gigapower is set up as a standalone company, number of employees and how the company will use contractors (10:11)
  • Gigapower expects to support a "portfolio of ISPs" in each market (13:25)
  • What Hogg considers to be the biggest challenge for Gigapower in the near term (15:45)
  • Why the open access model is critical to Gigapower's financial success (19:30)
  • How Gigapower is sizing up opportunities to build in rural areas via the BEAD program (22:12)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE