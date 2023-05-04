ImOn finishes purchase of FiberComm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – ImOn Communications, LLC ("ImOn"), a leading provider of fiber broadband services in Eastern Iowa since 2007, announces today that its acquisition of FiberComm has acquired all regulatory approvals and the transaction has closed. FiberComm has been providing high-quality Internet and voice services to businesses in the Sioux City market for over 20 years.

ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider and has transformed into a regional fiber-to-the-premise platform that currently owns and operates a 2,000+ mile network that reaches over 100,000 households and businesses. The Company is committed to delivering superior network reliability, unrivaled connection speeds, and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to have completed our acquisition of FiberComm," says Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn. "We look forward to working with the team in Sioux City to expand ImOn's service footprint in the Western part of Iowa and into Nebraska and South Dakota to provide fiber broadband services to both residents and businesses."

Al Aymar, CEO of FiberComm, adds, "The FiberComm team remains committed to providing high-quality services backed by responsive, caring customer support to customers throughout Siouxland. We're excited to work with the ImOn team to grow the business here."

ImOn was advised by Shuttleworth & Ingersoll and Morgan Lewis & Bockius on this transaction. Charlesmead Advisors, LLC, served as Exclusive Advisor to FiberComm.



