Great Plains taps into Ciena's coherent routing platform for capacity boost

BLAIR, Neb., and HANOVER, Md. – Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, is deploying Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Coherent Routing solution and WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) technology. This deployment will increase GPC's network capacity, reliability, and resiliency to adapt to the continually increasing bandwidth needs of business, carrier, and residential customers.



With the enhanced capabilities made possible by the network upgrade, GPC can:

Support 5G and xHaul services for fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT) customers up to 10Gb/s—10 times the previous capacity

Provide high-performance, scalable 400G Data Center Interconnect (DCI) services to large cloud and data center operators

Ensure the utmost resiliency of Layer 2 VPNs with Segment Routing for the protection of packet services

Managed by Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) multi-layer domain controller, GPC's network leverages Ciena's Coherent Routing solution comprising the 5164 Router and 8110 Coherent Aggregation Router with WL5n 100G–400G coherent pluggables, as well as the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, for optical transport. Installation, turn-up, and test services for the network were provided by Ciena Services to accelerate time to market, and Ciena will perform ongoing maintenance services to ensure the network operates at peak performance.

