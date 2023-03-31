Google Fiber debuts symmetrical 8-Gig speeds in Mesa, Arizona

Google Fiber is using its service launch in the Mesa, Arizona, market to also serve as the initial launch point for its new symmetrical 8 Gbit/s broadband service.

The 8-Gig tier, now Google Fiber's fastest, sells for $150 per month and comes with a Wi-Fi 6 router and two Wi-Fi mesh extenders.

That offering complements three other symmetrical broadband service tiers:

1-Gig: $70 per month

2-Gig: $100 per month

5-Gig: $125 per month

Google Fiber's debut in the Westwood neighborhood of Mesa arrives about eight months after the city council there approved the buildout. Mesa, the first city in Arizona to get service from Google Fiber, is also being served by primary incumbent providers Cox Communications and Lumen.

Amid the revamp of its network expansion strategy, Google Fiber expects to start construction later this year in Chandler, Arizona, Ashley Church, GM for Google Fiber's west region, said in a blog post.

As announced last fall, Google Fiber is also in the process of launching new 5-Gig and 8-Gig tiers in additional markets in 2023. Its new 5-Gig service is already available in several Google Fiber markets, including Kansas City, West Des Moines, Iowa, and all the cities it provides service to in Utah.

Google Fiber has also conducted lab tests in Kansas City that produced downstream speeds of 20.2 Gbit/s.

Here's an updated snapshot of where Google Fiber currently provides or plans to provide via FTTP or fixed-wireless Webpass services:

Table 1:



Market FTTP or Webpass Atlanta, Georgia FTTP Austin, Texas FTTP Chandler, Arizona FTTP Charlotte, North Carolina FTTP Chicago, Illinois Webpass Council Bluffs, Iowa FTTP Denver, Colorado Webpass Des Moines, Iowa FTTP Huntersville, North Carolina FTTP Huntsville, Alabama FTTP Idaho FTTP* Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri FTTP Lakewood, Colorado FTTP Miami, Florida Webpass Nevada FTTP* Nashville, Tennessee FTTP Oakland, California Webpass Omaha, Nebraska FTTP Orange County, California FTTP Provo, Utah FTTP Salt Lake City, Utah FTTP San Antonio, Texas FTTP San Diego, California Webpass San Francisco, California Webpass Seattle, Washington Webpass

