Google Fiber debuts symmetrical 8-Gig speeds in Mesa, Arizona
Google Fiber is using its service launch in the Mesa, Arizona, market to also serve as the initial launch point for its new symmetrical 8 Gbit/s broadband service.
The 8-Gig tier, now Google Fiber's fastest, sells for $150 per month and comes with a Wi-Fi 6 router and two Wi-Fi mesh extenders.
That offering complements three other symmetrical broadband service tiers:
- 1-Gig: $70 per month
- 2-Gig: $100 per month
- 5-Gig: $125 per month
Google Fiber's debut in the Westwood neighborhood of Mesa arrives about eight months after the city council there approved the buildout. Mesa, the first city in Arizona to get service from Google Fiber, is also being served by primary incumbent providers Cox Communications and Lumen.
Amid the revamp of its network expansion strategy, Google Fiber expects to start construction later this year in Chandler, Arizona, Ashley Church, GM for Google Fiber's west region, said in a blog post.
As announced last fall, Google Fiber is also in the process of launching new 5-Gig and 8-Gig tiers in additional markets in 2023. Its new 5-Gig service is already available in several Google Fiber markets, including Kansas City, West Des Moines, Iowa, and all the cities it provides service to in Utah.
Google Fiber has also conducted lab tests in Kansas City that produced downstream speeds of 20.2 Gbit/s.
Here's an updated snapshot of where Google Fiber currently provides or plans to provide via FTTP or fixed-wireless Webpass services:
Table 1:
|Market
|FTTP or Webpass
|Atlanta, Georgia
|FTTP
|Austin, Texas
|FTTP
|Chandler, Arizona
|FTTP
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|FTTP
|Chicago, Illinois
|Webpass
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|FTTP
|Denver, Colorado
|Webpass
|Des Moines, Iowa
|FTTP
|Huntersville, North Carolina
|FTTP
|Huntsville, Alabama
|FTTP
|Idaho
|FTTP*
|Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri
|FTTP
|Lakewood, Colorado
|FTTP
|Miami, Florida
|Webpass
|Nevada
|FTTP*
|Nashville, Tennessee
|FTTP
|Oakland, California
|Webpass
|Omaha, Nebraska
|FTTP
|Orange County, California
|FTTP
|Provo, Utah
|FTTP
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|FTTP
|San Antonio, Texas
|FTTP
|San Diego, California
|Webpass
|San Francisco, California
|Webpass
|Seattle, Washington
|Webpass
|*Google Fiber FTTP deployments coming to cities yet to be announced.
(Source: Google Fiber and Light Reading research)
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading