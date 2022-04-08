Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Fueled by fiber, Adtran forecasts a 'very bright future'

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading; Host of "The Divide" podcast 8/4/2022
Comment (0)

On the heels of its merger with ADVA, and in the midst of a fiber broadband boom in the US and Europe, Adtran executives projected a "very bright future" for the company during their second quarter earnings call. That's despite continued supply chain constraints that are preventing the company from fulfilling orders, which execs expect to continue throughout the year.

During a call with investors Thursday morning, Adtran CEO Tom Stanton said the second quarter of 2022 "continued the trend of strong demand for our fiber broadband solutions with a diverse mix of service providers across our key growth markets in the US and Europe."

'The importance of full-fiber networks as critical infrastructure for the modern economy is well understood by both public and private sectors,' said Stanton. (Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)
"The importance of full-fiber networks as critical infrastructure for the modern economy is well understood by both public and private sectors," said Stanton.
(Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)

However, Stanton noted that growth is being dictated in part by component availability, and said supply chain constraints "have limited our ability to achieve our full growth potential and have negatively impacted our profitability."

Indeed, he told investors, the company has three tier-one customers that "could have easily been 10% customers" if they were able to acquire or swap out the materials they needed.

In terms of how Adtran is making decisions on which orders to fulfill, Stanton suggested it's a matter of doing the least harm.

"A lot of our decisions right now are based off of very hard commitments that we're giving to different carriers to make sure that we don't hurt anybody," he said. "I hate to say it, but we're not looking at what makes the quarter look better, geographically, or whatever. We're really going by, how do we make sure we don't lose any customers?"

While executives said they expect continued component constraints throughout the rest of the year, Stanton also assured investors that the recently closed merger with optical networking vendor ADVA would put the company in a better position going forward "to make sure that we get the right supply at the right prices."

Financial snapshot

Adtran's revenue for Q2 came in at $172 million, a 20.1% annual increase, driven by 24% year-over-year growth in network solutions revenue, which hit $156 million. The company reported earnings per share of $0.19, beating analysts' estimates by $0.06, and the board declared a Q2 cash dividend of $0.09 per common share.

During the earnings call, CFO Michael Foliano said that the company's gross margins decreased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter due to component constraints and supply chain expenses. That was still an improvement of 1.2% from last quarter, owing to "the higher volume manufacturing efficiencies and some improvements in select component prices, as well as fewer expedite fees."

In a research note on Adtran's results, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated its "buy" rating on the company's stock, saying that Adtran and ADVA are both performing well, "and there are meaningful revenue and expense synergies to be realized."

But the firm also named potential risks, including the impact a macroeconomic slowdown could have on consumer broadband spending, the availability of parts and components and competition from fixed wireless and satellite providers. While Rosenblatt expects Adtran to be a "major beneficiary" of federal and state broadband funds, it also said the company could be negatively impacted if "one or more of these programs were amended to be smaller or canceled altogether."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE