Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

France steers steady ship as FTTH rollout slows

News Analysis

France's four telcos produced unremarkable but reasonably solid results for the first quarter of 2023, with Bouygues Telecom and Iliad-owned Free achieving the highest domestic revenue growth rates of 8% and 7.6%, respectively, owing to a rise in net new subscribers in the first three months of the year. Orange nevertheless reported a 1.8% decline in revenue in France, while Altice-owned SFR managed a fairly meager 0.2% rise.

Overall, it seems to be business as usual in one of Europe's largest telecoms markets, with investment still at a relatively high level, and revenue growth still rather modest. However, last year did see a slight slowdown in both revenue growth and spending, with France's lauded fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment also more sluggish than in the previous year.

Arcep reports

According to French communications regulator Arcep, which has just produced its latest annual market report, total fixed and mobile network investments in 2022 amounted to €14.6 billion (US$15.58 billion) in 2022.

The Arcep report points to slightly slower operator revenue and FTTH rollout and subscriber growth in 2022. (Source: RioPatuca/Alamy Stock Photo)
The Arcep report points to slightly slower operator revenue and FTTH rollout and subscriber growth in 2022.
(Source: RioPatuca/Alamy Stock Photo)

Although this was lower than the €14.9 billion ($15.89 billion) spent in 2021 (excluding spending on 5G spectrum), Arcep remarked that spending on networks remains above pre-2021 levels after factoring out spectrum investments. If 5G spectrum investments are factored in, spending peaked at €16.2 billion ($17.28 billion) in 2020 when the auction of frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band took place.

Notably, the regulator observed that spending was lower last year in part owing to a slower rate of growth for the number of new premises being passed by fiber networks. Indeed, while France is one of the leading European markets for FTTH deployments, ranked first in terms of homes passed as well as FTTH subscribers in the latest FTTH Council Europe report, the nation's operators connected 4.7 million homes in 2022 compared to 5.4 million a year earlier.

To be sure, France is doing pretty well on FTTH deployment compared to many of its neighbors, including Germany. According to Arcep, 34.5 million premises are now passed by a fiber network, with 18.1 million now having activated a fiber subscription. As of December 31, 2022, FTTH accounted for 57% of high-speed broadband accesses. However, as well as a slowdown in homes passed, annual growth in subscriptions also fell to 3.6 million last year compared to 4.1 million a year earlier.

While Arcep didn't proffer a reason for the decline, it seems likely that the cost-of-living crisis caused by rampant inflation and a hike in interest rates will have played a role in slowing down growth. Indeed, construction costs have risen generally, while fixed broadband and mobile retail prices have also increased, albeit only slightly in France in 2022.

The regulator also noted that 75% of all premises passed by fiber have a choice between at least four operators, owing to different co-investment schemes that it said "both foster investments and provide operators with guaranteed network access terms and conditions."

It's certainly still tough out there for operators. Although Arcep trumpeted the fact that total operator retail revenue increased by 1.8% last year to €36.7 billion ($39.2 billion), it is lower than the 2.5% increase in 2021 that came after ten years of decline. Growth clearly remains fragile in France.

Furthermore, the mobile market accounted for the totality of the revenue growth, rising by around 5% last year, but revenue from fixed services fell by 0.3% after two years of weak growth. Arcep observed that this trend is owing to more sluggish growth for broadband and superfast broadband service sales (+2.4% in 2022), which was not able to offset lower narrowband service revenue (-15.4% in 2022).

Meanwhile, 5G is slowly gaining ground. Arcep said that 8.2 million SIM cards were being used on 5G networks in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 10% of the 82.7 million active SIM cards.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

"The growth of 4G and 5G mobile network users goes hand in hand with a surge in data traffic on these networks. Of note, active customers on 4G networks generated an average 14GB of traffic a month in 2022, up 17% year-on-year," Arcep said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE