Fiber, wireless trade groups team up for workforce education

WASHINGTON – The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) and the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) today announced they have entered into a Collaborative Workforce Development Agreement to advance critical workforce education and training for the broadband communications industry.

With $42.45 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding for broadband infrastructure, in addition to the $80 billion invested annually by the broadband industry, there has never been more demand to build broadband networks. To meet that demand, it is essential that industry and government join hands to address workforce gaps. This agreement helps to promote both associations' workforce development programs: the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP) that is nationally sponsored by WIA for broadband and 5G technicians and the Fiber Broadband Association's Optical Telecom Installer Certification (OpTIC Path™) program that trains fiber technicians . The associations will work together to promote Registered Apprenticeship, develop world-class curriculum, establish industry-recognized credentials and certifications, and articulate career pathways.

"The Fiber Broadband Association is aggressively pursuing the goal to bring our fiber optic training to community colleges, veterans, and training institutions in all 56 U.S. states and territories. However, it is partnerships with accomplished organizations like WIA that enable our industries to truly advance mutual initiatives to enable every community to experience the benefits of high-speed connectivity," said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association. "We're seeing considerable NTIA funding as well as private investments that will help create digital equity across North America, but we can't do that without a larger technical workforce to actually build the networks. This partnership with WIA will help close that workforce gap."

"Thanks to strong support from industry and our partners in the federal government and across the states, WIA has been expanding quality training programs across the U.S. to meet the demand for a highly-skilled broadband workforce, including through our Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP), and our 5G Readiness Program," said Patrick Halley, President and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association. "Our partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association comes at an exciting time for the telecommunications industry, and we look forward to working closely with them to further expand and enhance training and registered apprenticeships."

Within the Collaborative Workforce Development Agreement, both associations will promote each other's training and apprenticeship programs. The Fiber Broadband Association will gain a seat on WIA's Apprenticeship Advisory Committee for TIRAP and will help ensure that the OpTIC Path training program is mapped to WIA's TIRAP occupation requirements.

Additionally, the Fiber Broadband Association will work to promote TIRAP apprenticeship programs within its existing and future network of community colleges and other learning institutions that offer the OpTIC Path course. The Fiber Broadband Association will also help WIA develop new apprentice occupations and career paths related to the fiber broadband industry. WIA will provide its operational and administrative expertise and resources to advance fiber broadband workforce development efforts; FBA members and Fiber Optic Technician employers can receive incentive funds managed by WIA for the adoption and operation of registered apprenticeship programs.

WIA