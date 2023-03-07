Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Nokia settles with Apple over 'fundamental' 5G patents

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellnex takes full control of OnTower Poland; Swisscom offers Ericsson's indoor 5G extender to businesses; CityFibre lands Project Gigabit funding.

  • Nokia has reached an agreement with Apple over patents relating to what the Finnish vendor describes as "fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies." The new, multi-year patent license agreement – details of which remain under wraps – will replace the current license, which is expires at the end of this year. Nokia expects to recognize the revenue related to the new license from January 2024. Things weren't always so harmonious between the two companies: In 2016, Nokia sued Apple over 32 alleged patent infringements covering displays, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. (See Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents and With patents, Nokia and Ericsson batter phone makers with sales bans.)

    (Source: Nokia)
    (Source: Nokia)

  • Spanish towerco Cellnex has bought out Iliad's 30% share of OnTower Poland, the joint venture set up by Cellnex and Iliad in 2021 as part of Cellnex's acquisition of the network of around 7,000 sites from mobile operator Play in Poland. The deal is worth around €510 million (US$555 million). OnTower Poland currently operates 8,500 sites in Poland and plans to deploy up to 3,400 new sites between now and 2030. It also has a 20-year service provision contract with Play, extendable for additional ten-year periods.

  • Swisscom has plumped for Ericsson's Radio Dot System, which uses fiber and fiber hybrid cables to deliver power and data to active indoor antennas, to offer secure indoor 5G to small and midsized business customers such as retail stores and restaurants. Typically, says Ericsson, CAT6a cables are used for indoor 5G deployments. However, when using fiber instead, the reach of the cables increases almost 40 times, from 300 meters (around three soccer pitches in length) to 10km (almost 110 soccer pitches). The system is compatible with both single-operator and multi-operator (neutral host) indoor setups.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has landed £318 million ($403 million) of government funding for the extension of its fiber network to 218,000 homes and businesses across the English counties of Norfolk, Suffolk and Hampshire. CityFibre will invest £170 million ($215 million) of its own money in the project, which falls under the government's Project Gigabit scheme. Speeds of "up to" 10 Gbit/s are being promised. In the Suffolk part of the rollout, CityFibre has also agreed to provide a minimum of 30 free full-fiber connections and six months' worth of free Internet access to community centers.

  • Telenor has signed a ten-year power purchase agreement with Statkraft which guarantees that around 80% of the power bought for DNA, Telenor's Finnish subsidiary, comes from the new Palokangas wind farm that is due to begin operations in late 2024. Telenor has previously signed similar agreements for its Norwegian and Danish operations.

  • Enea, the Stockholm-based network traffic management company, has signed a $2 million deal with an unidentified service provider in North Africa. The agreement includes software licenses, professional services and product support.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
    July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Releases Innovations and Practices with Its Digital Managed Network Solution, Inspiring New B2B Service Growth for Carriers By Huawei
    Omdia Releases Global Optical Transport Market Share Report for Fourth Quarter of 2022: 400G Market Grows Rapidly, Huawei Maintains Lead By Huawei
    Wi-Fi Sensing Technology Application Analysis By ZTE
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE