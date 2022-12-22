Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Nokia and Etisalat hit 100G in UAE

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia comes up trumps in Swedish network test; on board patrol with Swisscom and Telefónica; French fine Microsoft for half-baked cookies policy.

  • Nokia has carried out a proof-of-concept demonstration of 100Gbit/s PON with Etisalat UAE – a first in the region, claims the Finnish vendor. The speeds were achieved on a single wavelength, using digital signal processing (DSP) techniques. Etisalat plans to use the technology to enable fiber broadband services for enterprise customers, "premium consumers" and to support 5G rollouts.

    (Source: Nokia)
    (Source: Nokia)

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed up to the smartphone Eco Rating initiative that was set up last year by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company and Vodafone to provide accurate information at point of purchase on the environmental impact of producing, using, transporting and disposing of smartphones and feature phones. Each device is assigned a score, on a scale from 1 to 100 – the higher the score, the more environmentally friendly the phone. During 2022, EE, NOS and Proximus also joined the initiative.

  • Telia has come up trumps in a test of Sweden's four largest mobile networks carried out by Umlaut, which is part of Accenture. The testing process was carried out over an extended period in larger metropolitan areas, smaller municipalities and along road networks. Telia received 941 points out of a possible 1,000, 81 points more than its nearest competitor. The other three main mobile operators in Sweden are Telenor, Tele2 and Three.

  • Swisscom is to propose Monique Bourquin as a new board member, replacing Barbara Frei, who will step down at the end of March 2023. Bourquin served as CEO of Unilever Switzerland for several years and now sits on the board of a number of companies in the food and consumer goods sectors. Swisscom intends to expand its group executive board from six to nine members from April 2023.

  • Also on board patrol is Telefónica, which has sought to beef up the leadership of its myriad advisory boards with six new additions. Rosauro Varo, José María Alonso and María Jesús Almazor join the Telefónica España Advisory Board; María Paula Camacho and Gonzalo Martín-Villa join the Telefónica Hispam Advisory Board; and Marisa de Urquía joins the Telefónica Tech Advisory Board.

  • France's privacy watchdog, CNIL, has fined Microsoft €60 million (US$63.88 million) for failing to put in place a mechanism that allows its website users to refuse cookies as easily as accepting them, Reuters reports.

  • The Guardian, the UK's left-leaning broadsheet newspaper, suffered a suspected ransomware attack on Wednesday, the BBC reports. Staff were told to work from home, though the company still manage to publish globally to its website.

    This is the final Eurobites of 2022. Eurobites Towers wishes you an agile and seamless holiday season. In the words of the late, great Terry Hall, enjoy yourself (it's later than you think).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
    January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
    January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
    January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
    SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
    China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
    We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
    Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
    Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE