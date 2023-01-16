Eurobites: Hyperoptic hires former Vodafone exec to keep the customer satisfied

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia appoints new comms boss; Prysmian extends cable range; relax, guys – strict time schedules are so 2022.

Hyperoptic, the UK alternative network provider (or "altnet") that specializes in bringing fiber broadband to multi-dwelling buildings, has poached Lutfu Kitapci from Vodafone to be its new chief customer officer. Most recently Kitapci was global managing director for smart tech at Vodafone but before that he held senior roles at its operating companies in the Czech Republic, Turkey, Germany and Ireland. Hyperoptic, which is majority owned by US-based investment firm KKR, has to date passed more than 1 million UK homes with fiber. (See Eurobites: Hyperoptic Bags £21M EIB Loan for UK Gigabit Rollout and Hyperoptic Is Apoplectic.) (Source: Pixabay)

Also printing new business cards (are they still a thing?) is Nordic operator Telia, which has appointed former Ericsson exec Ola Rembe as SVP/head of communications, brand and sustainability following a merger of two previously separate group functions. Rachel Samrén, currently SVP/chief external affairs and trust officer, will leave the company as a result of the restructuring.

Italy's Prysmian Group has extended its Sirocco HD cable range for FTTX and 5G networks to include an 864f cable. The new cable comprises 864 fibers in a diameter of 11.0mm, providing a fiber density of 9.1 fibres per sq mm, and is installable into a 13mm duct.

The future-facing boffins at Ericsson's ConsumerLab have been busy again, this time crunching the numbers to come up with ten more "hot consumer trends" to provide the basis of a new report called Life in a Climate-Impacted Future. Staff at Eurobites Towers were pleased to see that lurking among the more predictable predictions proffered (the rise of AI, the increasing importance of reliable Internet connections, and so on) is the slightly left-field belief that "strict time schedules may become a thing of the past" as "climate regulations and energy efficiency change the meaning of flexibility." That's another half-hour under the duvet then, guys…