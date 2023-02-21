Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: EU gives green light to Vodafone/Altice fiber JV in Germany

News Analysis

Vodafone rules the roost in today's EMEA regional roundup, with a frankly greedy five items. But it's not quite the only game in town…

  • Vodafone#1: The European Commission has given its blessing to the proposed FibreCo joint venture between Vodafone and Altice. FibreCo will be 50:50 owned by Vodafone and Altice and plans to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network covering 7 million homes in Germany over six years. Around 80% of the network will focus on large housing associations in Vodafone's existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable network footprint that are interested in FTTH upgrades, while the remainder will cover homes outside Vodafone's current footprint. The Commission concluded that the €7 billion (US$7.45 billion) joint venture would not raise competition concerns given the limited overlap between the companies in the relevant markets.

    (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Vodafone#2: Vodafone has signed its second major solar power deal in the UK, which the operator says will give it access to "clean, high-quality and affordable renewable electricity" for the next ten years. And combined with similar deals already in place, Vodafone UK reckons this agreement will mean that by 2025 around 44% of the company's annual energy needs will be fulfilled by UK-based renewable power sources. This latest deal – signed with Centrica as the power supplier and Mytilineos as the generator – involves five solar farms scattered across several parts of England, from Norfolk in the east to Dorset in the west. Construction will begin this year, with energy generation expected from early 2024.

  • Vodafone#3: Vodafone is broadening its European collaboration with Google in a move that the operator says will enable its customers to enjoy "rich new messaging experiences" (that presumably go beyond even the use of two smiley-faces) through the adoption of Google Jibe Cloud to power Vodafone's use of Rich Communications Services (RCS) technology. The agreement will also offer Google's Pixel 7 handset to Vodafone customers and sees Android TV being adopted as the preferred platform for Vodafone's TV offer in nine European countries.

  • Vodafone#4: Vodafone has completed the sale of its Ghanaian unit to Telecel. The government of Ghana will retain its 30% minority shareholding in the company.

  • Vodafone#5: Vodafone is one of five European telco big beasts putting their name to a report that they hope demonstrates the progress being made on the whole open RAN. The others are Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia (TIM) and Telefónica. Open RAN MoU Progress Update on Maturity, Security and Energy Efficiency outlines the areas of open RAN focus for the operators in 2023, which seem to boil down to "maturity" (how many actual deployments are taking place), "security" (developing strong security controls for specification, development, procurement, system integration, testing and operations) and "energy efficiency" (increasing the energy efficiency of all open RAN components, with a particular focus on radio transmitters and cloud infrastructure).

  • Nokia and Bosch have jointly developed 5G-based precision positioning technology intended for use in new "Industry 4.0" applications. The two companies have deployed the proof of concept in a Bosch factory in Germany, using the technology to track mobile and portable devices connected to the 5G network, accurately determining their locations where no global navigation satellite service coverage is available.

  • ADVA, the German supplier of optical networking equipment, saw fourth-quarter pro forma gross profit climb 17.4% year-over-year, to €71.4 million ($76 million), on revenues that were up 9%, to €195.7 million ($208.4 million). The margin increase, says ADVA, was due to a reduction in freight costs and "expedited fees associated with the semiconductor crisis."

  • Neos Networks, a UK business telecom services provider, has begun deploying Cerillion's Enterprise BSS offering. To achieve this, Neos moved from what were three independent systems into the single Cerillion platform.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
    March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
    Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE