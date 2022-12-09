Eurobites: EU fiber supply chain lacks resilience, says Corning boss

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia strengthens its software offering; Intracom gets out of Russia; EU to launch Big Tech consultation in 2023.

The boss of Corning, the US-based manufacturer of fiber-optic cable, says Europe is lacking a robust fiber supply chain and needs to get "much more resilient and self-sufficient" when it comes to optical fiber. In an interview with the Financial Times (paywall applies), the marvelously named Wendell Weeks said: "The [fiber] global supply chain is not what we thought it was and manufacturers like us need to take on the responsibility of producing closer to our customers." Weeks' remarks come as his company opened a large fiber plant in Poland, which Corning hopes will meet 30% of demand for fiber in Europe over the coming year. (Source: Pixabay)

Nokia is sprinkling a handful of AI fairy dust over its software portfolio to strengthen its OSS, BSS and security applications. Said applications will come under the umbrella of Nokia's AVA (Automation, Visualization, Analytics) framework, a framework the Finnish vendor believes will help communications service providers accelerate AI projects by simplifying how data is stored and used. In a related move, Nokia is also introducing something called the Ignite Digital Ecosystem, which it hopes will bring together customers and application partners to encourage the development of innovative security, automation and monetization software.

Greek systems vendor Intracom Telecom has announced its complete exit from the Russian market following the sale of its Russian subsidiary, Intracom Svyaz LLC. Intracom said it had already suspended its business in Russia since February 25, when EU sanctions were imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After what seems like years of to-ing and fro-ing on the matter, the EU is to launch an official consultation in early 2023 into whether Big Tech should shoulder more of the costs of running Europe's telecom networks upon which its online services ride. As Reuters reports, the decision was announced by EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who said the consultation would take around six months. (See EU govts coordinate on Big Tech bashing – report.)

UK Internet service provider Gigaclear has gone with EXFO's remote fiber testing and monitoring software to help drive forward its network expansion plans. EXFO's offering is based on fixed OTDR test equipment placed at strategic central locations across the network. Gigaclear is aiming to reach 500,000 premises with fiber by December 2023.

Turkey's Türk Telekom has collaborated with Swedish vendor Net Insight on the development of a 5G frequency synchronization system that uses specialized GPS/GNSS-independent technology and, says the operator, represents a world first in the 5G sphere. The system has been successfully tested at 20 locations in Turkey.

Nordic operator Telia has signed a €1.2 billion (US$1.2 billion) sustainability-linked credit facility with a group of 12 banks. The facility, which will be in place for five years, replaces an earlier one from 2016.