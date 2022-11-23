Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: BT hits the brakes on fiber buildout

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telkom SA hit by power-cut costs; CMA launches mobile browser probe; Telecom Italia lets its employees disconnect.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of UK incumbent operator BT, is touching the brakes on the expansion of its fiber network to keep on top of rising costs, according to a report in the Financial Times (paywall applies). In a letter seen by the newspaper, BT has told suppliers that it intends to build its fiber broadband network "narrower and deeper" and limit itself to more of a "just-in-time" approach to its buildout. And, more worryingly for the suppliers, BT admits in the letter that this change of tack "will by necessity include an element of cancellation or suspension of a job you have received and/or validated." Earlier this month BT CEO Philip Jansen revealed plans to remove another £500 million (US$565 million) in costs by the end of 2025, on top of the £2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) in savings that had already been earmarked. Data published by BT in September showed that only 27% of the homes within reach of its full-fiber network had signed up to the service. (See BT accused of 'choking off' altnets as fiber splurge sparks worry.)

    (Source: BT)
    (Source: BT)

  • The cost of ensuring uninterrupted service during periods of "load-shedding" (power cuts) was partly responsible for a slump in earnings at South Africa's Telkom SA. The company's half-year results showed group EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) sliding 17.3% year-over-year, to 4.9 billion South African rand ($284 million), on revenue that was down 0.7%, to ZAR21.2 billion ($1.23 billion). In its consumer division, mobile customer numbers were up 10.9%, to 18 million.

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into the mobile browser market, particularly in relation to cloud gaming. The CMA says that responses to a consultation on the matter it launched in June reveal "substantial support" for an in-depth probe into the way that Apple and Google dominate the market and how Apple restricts cloud gaming through its App Store. Web developers, for example, have complained that Apple's stranglehold on the market leads to added costs and unnecessary hassle for them in their work.

  • UK-based Colt Technology Services has launched what it calls a "joint lab environment" with IBM to explore ways of bringing secure edge cloud services to manufacturers. According to Colt, the lab will provide hands-on experiences for businesses as they look for ways to monetize 5G and edge capabilities like visual inspection, supply chain telemetry monitoring, IT/OT security, remote management and threat monitoring.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has reached a settlement with its labor unions on remote working, which will allow its workers to work from home (or anywhere that isn't their office) for three days a week, rather than just two as had been the case previously. Indeed, TIM's offices will now be closed on Fridays. In a statement, TIM's HR boss Paolo Chiriotti said that, among other safeguards, employees should be able to enjoy the "right to disconnect." Hear, hear.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, is to launch a new, ad-free "linear" TV channel, Sky Kids. Families with younger children have apparently told Sky that on-demand kids' fare is all well and good, but having linear telly on tap to keep their little darlings entertained and occupied during the day makes the grown-ups' lives a lot easier.

  • UK mobile operator EE says it has added 150 new locations to its 5G network, a move which EE's PR people are keen to point out will be a boon to those wanting to post photos of themselves munching leathery frankfurters at Christmas markets.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
    November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
    November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
    November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
    December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
    December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
    December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
    December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
    December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
    December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
    December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
    December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
    ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By
    MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
    U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
    The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE