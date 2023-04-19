DZS scores fiber access network upgrade win in St. Kitts

DALLAS, Texas – DZS, a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software solutions, today announced that St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. (The Cable), a leading local provider of internet and television services, is leveraging DZS Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and DZS Helix Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) to replace its existing legacy Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial (HFC) cable network with a world-class, all-fiber Gigabit Passive Optical network (GPON) capable of delivering gigabit broadband speeds.

This network and services transformation is being enabled by longtime DZS partner Lucas Telecom, and will result in significantly increased broadband speeds, service turn-up agility and improved reliability for The Cable's residential and business customers which include financial services, hospitality, small-to-medium sized enterprise, and educational and governmental institutions.

The new in-ground fiber infrastructure, which is currently being deployed across the island, included an initial deployment that was completed within six weeks. St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. has worked closely with the local government and other key stakeholders to ensure that its new fiber-to-the-x (fiber-to-the-home for residential customers and fiber-to-the-premises for business customers) broadband network will meet the unique needs of the island's residential and business subscribers, including the essential local hospitality industry.

DZS solutions that St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. is deploying include latest generation DZS Velocity fiber access core network and DZS Helix customer premises solutions, allowing residential triple-play and high-bandwidth business services.

As more cable and internet subscribers around the Caribbean and around the world demand symmetrical gigabit and multi-gigabit service levels so they can work from home, enjoy gaming and participate in videoconferencing and metaverse-type applications, forward-looking service providers like St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. are evolving to high-performance network infrastructures that are standards-based and cost-effective to upgrade and manage to support new, bandwidth-intensive and low-latency services.

DZS offers a market-leading portfolio of Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE and cloud-based solutions that are designed to create the ultimate subscriber experience. DZS technologies enable service providers to rapidly and cost-effectively transform their networks to become multi-gigabit "experience providers" today – while laying a future-ready foundation for in-place upgrades to 50/100-gig performance tomorrow. DZS platforms and software are standards-based, interoperable with many other vendors' equipment, and specifically designed to be managed in multi-vendor environments.

