Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

DT stays firm on German fiber targets

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges was in a bullish mood about the ability of the group to achieve long-standing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) targets by 2024, despite challenges including the rising costs for network construction companies.

During Thursday's Q3 earnings call, Höttges conceded that the German operator still has to pass around 900,000 premises with its fiber network to reach the expected run-rate of two million premises in 2022. However, he seemed adamant that DT would achieve this goal, noting that a great deal of construction work is currently underway.

He also said DT is "very optimistic" with regard to its previously announced goal of passing 10 million premises with fiber by 2024, hinting that "maybe a bit more" could also be achieved. "And we are confident that we are able to manage the cost challenge around that," he added. By the end of September, the number of premises passed by the FTTH network in Germany increased to 4.5 million, up from 3.4 million at the end of 2021.

CEO Timotheus Hottges is confident Deutsche Telekom will achieve its goal of passing 10 million premises with fiber in 2024. (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
CEO Timotheus Höttges is confident Deutsche Telekom will achieve its goal of passing 10 million premises with fiber in 2024.
(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

His confidence is partly based on the fact that "the productivity of our build out is now improving. We learn much faster than we anticipated," Höttges said.

He also described how DT has been able to keep costs under control in spite of inflationary pressure on materials and energy. For example, the operator has long-term contracts with construction companies that include defined price points "in every detail," and has worked with suppliers to help bring down the cost of materials.

In addition, Höttges cited increased willingness by municipalities to allow shallow digging, meaning that trenches can be 30 cm in depth as opposed to 60 cm previously. Through a combination of all these measures, DT is confident it can achieve its stated target of bringing down the cost per household to below €1,000 (US$1,015) by 2024. "That is our assumption and we are about halfway there already," he said.

Höttges was questioned about any potential plans DT might have to monetize its fiber assets, following on from its recent agreement on GD Towers. However, he described such a play as "not in our interest" and said the opposite is the case: to keep the value of the network in-house. "Monetizing our fiber is not on our agenda today," he said.

At the same time, he conceded that DT can't build everything on its own and is open to partnerships to cover certain parts of the market. Here, he pointed to DT's GlasfaserPlus joint venture with IFM that aims to pass four million premises with fiber by 2028.

Höttges was also forced to admit that FTTH take-up figures are still relatively low in spite of the money and effort being spent on building networks. However, he clearly sees fiber as a long-term infrastructure strategy that will also support 4G and 5G networks in future. "Most customers today are going [for] the 100Mbps tariff, [as opposed to] gigabit tariffs, but we expect that this is going to change throughout the years, and then we are ready to serve our customers," he said.

Not another auction

On the whole, Höttges seemed pretty sanguine about DT's progress in 2022 to date, pointing to an 8.8% increase in Q3 revenue to €29 billion ($29.4 billion) and an 8.5% rise in adjusted EBITDAal to €10.5 billion ($10.6 billion). At €1.6 billion ($1.62 billion), net profit was up 77.5% on the prior-year quarter. The group also raised its guidance for the third time this year.

The CEO made further observations about the plan to create a new digital unit in Germany, and the implications this will have for T-Systems. He was nevertheless unwilling to comment on rumors that T-Mobile US is plotting its own fiber venture.

He saved his ire to the end, when a question was raised about the possibility of German regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) holding yet another spectrum auction in 2024 – as part of a complicated balancing act involving 800MHz and 900MHz frequencies.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Telecoms "is the only industry which is not contributing to inflation so far," he said. "I find this totally questionable that with all the build outs which our industry is carrying out, with all the cost increases we have seen from an energy price perspective, with the challenges which we have with our construction companies, that on top of that now, the German regulator thinks it's a great idea to have an auction in 2024 on this spectrum. We're totally against it."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE