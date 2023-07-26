Sign In Register
FTTX

CommScope to expand fiber manufacturing in North Carolina

News Wire Feed

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope® (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today the company plans to invest $60.3 million over the next four years to expand its manufacturing facilities based in North Carolina. These plans bolster CommScope's ability to meet U.S. supply demands driven by federal initiatives to bring 'Internet For All' – including in underserved and rural broadband markets – and will also enhance production capacity over the next four years. Increased production and creation of at least 250 new jobs will align with demand driven from states throughout the U.S. as they begin to disburse Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding.

CommScope currently has the capacity to manufacture drop cable at a rate of approximately 2 billion feet per year in its U.S. facilities – a level of production that will allow states and their partners to connect every underserved American as a part of the BEAD program. The expansion will further allow CommScope to manufacture the necessary cable to enable service providers to deploy broadband across the U.S. Capacity increase will align around loose tube production and additional fiber cable counts and styles needed for rural deployment, including CommScope's HeliARC™ fiber-optic cable. First announced in March, the HeliARC fiber-optic cable is specifically designed for rural fiber network architecture.

Read the full press release here.

CommScope

