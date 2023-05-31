Bluepeak hires Lana Frank as chief commercial officer
News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/31/2023
DENVER – Bluepeak has appointed Lana Frank as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, the company announced today.
Frank joins the growing fiber internet provider with a career spanning over 25 years in telecommunications handling strategic marketing and sales leadership in corporate and consulting roles. Frank most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Surf Internet and, prior to that, she held leadership positions at WOW! and DISH Network. With Bluepeak, Frank will lead go-to-market functions and strategy including sales, marketing, partnership programs and customer care. Frank holds a degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati.
Read the full press release here.
