Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Australia's NBN gets another $1.5B to build out full fiber

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/20/2022
Comment (0)

The Australian government is tipping more cash into the NBN, announcing an investment of 2.4 billion Australian dollars (US$1.5 billion) over the next four years.

The new funding will enable an additional 1.5 million homes and businesses now connected by fiber to the node (FTTN) to upgrade to fiber to the premises (FTTP).

That includes 660,000 premises in rural Australia and means around 10 million homes and businesses across Australia will have access to top download speeds of around 1 Gbit/s by late 2025, the government said.

The funding will take the form of an equity investment in state-owned NBN Co.

The recently elected government did not miss the opportunity to take a swipe at its predecessor, describing its administration of the NBN as "a masterclass in technological incompetence and financial mismanagement, causing Australia to trail other developed countries on broadband quality and speeds."

"Whilst this cannot be undone overnight, it's essential we get this repair job underway," the government statement said.

Research commissioned by NBN Co said the economic impact of upgrading an additional 1.5 million premises to FTTP connections could add A$20 billion ($12.6 billion) to the GDP by 2030.

The Labor Party, which won office in May, had set up the NBN in 2009 as a 93% fiber network. But the conservative government elected four years later declared that fiber was too costly and reduced the level of full fiber to around a fifth, making up the difference with HFC, DSL copper and fixed wireless.

Cash for 5G FWA

Australia ranks 71st in fixed broadband in the latest Speedtest Global Index, 55 places behind neighboring New Zealand.

This is the not the first time the federal government has splashed cash on the NBN this year.

In March, the previous government committed A$480 million ($303 million) to boosting FWA and remote satellite services to up to 1 million rural premises. NBN Co, which contributed A$270 million ($170 million) to the scheme, said it would use the funds to "5G-enable" its FWA infrastructure.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The latest injection of funds comes as NBN Co is part way through its own program of upgrading from FTTN to FTTP. It is targeting 2 million premises, estimating it will complete around 550,000 by year-end.

More than 8.5 million Australian homes and businesses were connected to the NBN at 30 June 2022, with another 3.6 million ready to connect.

However, just 18% of NBN customers were on wholesale plans offering download speeds of 100 Mbit/s or above.

The NBN Co, which was established with A$27 billion ($17 billion) in federal government loans, recorded revenues of A$5.1 billion ($3.2 billion) in the last financial year, up 10% over the previous year, with EBITDA of A$3.1 billion ($2 billion).

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE