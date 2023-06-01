Archtop Fiber to buy Hancock Telephone Company for NY fiber

KINGSTON, New York – Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gig,100%-fiber Internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Hancock Telephone Company, a family-owned telecommunications provider based in Hancock, New York. Through this strategic agreement, Archtop Fiber will provide Broadband and phone services to customers throughout New York's Delaware County and northeastern Pennsylvania service area and beyond, bringing new tech-focused jobs and business opportunities to the region.

Following the recently announced acquisition of New York-based GTel, Archtop's acquisition of Hancock Telephone will continue to drive the company's mission forward to deliver the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet services across the Northeast. The Company also continues to execute partnership agreements with municipalities across the region.

"We are deeply honored to carry on the legacy of Hancock Telephone, a company known for its rich history, innovative spirit and outstanding quality of service," said Jeff DeMond, Founder and CEO of Archtop Fiber. "As an expert team of telecom industry veterans, we are proud to serve the Hancock community, bringing more jobs and more business opportunities to all who live and work here. We will leverage our decades of experience to continue innovating and expanding digital growth across the area."

"As a family-owned business since 1901, Hancock Telephone has played an important role in this community, bringing our customers the latest technologies and the highest level of service. For over a century, we have built our business on a solid foundation of hard work and a strong dedication to innovation, taking great pride in what we do and the solutions we provide," said Robert Wrighter, Sr., CEO of Hancock Telephone. "Just like us, Archtop Fiber is committed to delivering innovation and technology-focused opportunities to the families and businesses of this vibrant area. With a wealth of experience partnering with communities and building world-class broadband networks, Archtop Fiber is committed to bringing meaningful digital transformation and opportunity to the region."

The Wrighter family would like to thank the Hancock community and its trusted business advisors, including Mazer Telecom Advisors, Hinman Howard & Kattell, LLP and Attorney, Keith Roland, for all their trust, guidance and support during this process.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in early 2023 pending regulatory approvals.

