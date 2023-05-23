Archtop Fiber scoops up Warwick Valley Telephone

KINGSTON, N.Y. – Archtop Fiber's impressive growth spurt continues with the acquisition of the acclaimed Warwick Valley Telephone Co.

Archtop, a multi-gig, 100%-fiber Internet and phone service provider, signed a stock purchase agreement with Momentum Telecom, a leading provider of managed cloud communications services, to acquire New York-based Warwick Valley Telephone Co. (WVT), which was founded in 1902 and has been part of Momentum since 2015.

Through this strategic agreement, Archtop Fiber will provide telecommunications services to customers in New York's Orange County and portions of central New York and northwestern New Jersey, bringing the benefits of high-speed fiber Internet and increased bandwidth as part of its mission to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities. In addition, Archtop plans to leverage Momentum Cloud Voice solutions in its greenfield markets.

In keeping with plans for Hancock and GTel, acquisitions Archtop Fiber announced previously, the company will upgrade WVT's network to fiber to deliver the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet access. Archtop Fiber is also committed to continuing WVT's tradition of dedicated customer service and maintaining a strong presence in the local community.

WVT is Archtop Fiber's latest acquisition as it expands its footprint in the Northeast. Over the last six months, Archtop entered stock purchase agreements with family-owned Hancock Telephone Co., a telecommunications provider based in Hancock, New York, and GTel, the fiber-rich, fourth-generation, family-owned voice, video and Internet service provider based in Germantown, New York.

The WVT acquisition is anticipated to close in late 2023 pending regulatory approvals.

