Altafiber to acquire fiber assets of Bridgewired

CINCINNATI – On June 9, 2023, altafiber and Bridgewired executed an agreement under which altafiber will acquire the broadband infrastructure assets of Bridgewired, LLC, a Waynesville, Ohio-based company that operates a fiber optic network delivering gigabit Internet speeds to locations in portions of Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County.

Under terms of the agreement, altafiber will also assume responsibility for Bridgewired's existing customer base along with its fiber network. Bridgewired has also agreed to provide certain management services to altafiber under a transition services agreement that will be entered into at closing. The parties expect the closing of the transaction to occur in the third quarter of 2023.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date, which reaches approximately 80 percent of addresses in Greater Cincinnati. The acquisition of Bridgewired complements altafiber's ongoing fiber expansion in Warren, Greene and Clinton Counties.

Bridgewired was formed in 2016 and began building fiber that year in Warren County. Since then, the company has expanded into Greene County and Clinton County, and today operates 65 miles of main line fiber optic lines that offer gigabit connectivity to approximately 1,500 addresses.

