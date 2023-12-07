Adtran expands ALM with deep PON assurance for FTTX network monitoring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran today announced the extension of its ALM infrastructure assurance solution, enabling simple and cost-efficient fiber monitoring of passive optical networks (PON). Already widely deployed in other types of network architecture, the technology now provides deep PON assurance, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to monitor their entire PON infrastructure for any faults or degradation. Until today, assuring PON networks was challenging and expensive. Now there's a simple and cost-efficient way to leverage real-time insight so that maintenance teams can quickly locate and resolve issues before they affect customers. PON networks are critical for the delivery of high-speed connectivity to millions of homes and businesses. The ability to comprehensively monitor this essential part of the network will deliver major benefits in terms of performance, reliability and sustainability.

Adtran's ALM technology for in-service fiber monitoring is available immediately and can be easily integrated into existing fiber-to-the-home, fiber-to-the-business or any other FTTX network. The non-intrusive, service-agnostic deep PON assurance solution eliminates the need for demarcation reflectors in the field, ensuring compatibility with any existing PON network while reducing operational complexity. Offering valuable insights into passive network quality, it acts like a radar to pinpoint the location of issues. Featuring fanless operation and low-power consumption, the ultra-compact ALM enhances operational efficiency and sustainability. CSPs can quickly check the status of their PON network through Adtran's web-based GUI, Ensemble Controller network management platform or a dedicated mobile application for on-the-go access.

Read the full press release here.



