Frontier to move HQ to Dallas

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier today announced it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Dallas, establishing itself as one of the largest publicly traded companies to be based in the market.

Frontier chose Dallas because it is a business-friendly city that is conveniently located in the middle of the company's national footprint, which makes it easy to reach its customers and more efficiently manage its operations across the country.

As part of its headquarters relocation, the company is investing in a new 95,000-square-foot office space – dubbed the GigaHub – in Uptown Dallas. Its innovative Dallas hub, which is home to the company's CEO, executive leadership team and hundreds of corporate employees, was designed to create a high-performing culture for top talent to lead its transformation. Over the next 10 years, Frontier's relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure thousands of jobs in the Dallas area.

A Fiber Future for Texas:

Across the U.S., data consumption is up and consumer demand for connectivity continues to climb. Frontier's expansion of its fiber network to hundreds of thousands of customers across Texas meets the growing demand for high-speed internet and positions the state to thrive for generations to come.

Frontier plans to continue spending approximately $1 million per week to upgrade and improve its fiber-optic network in the Dallas metropolitan area. The economic benefits of fiber deployment include increasing home values and attracting new businesses, particularly in high-tech industries.

Commitment to Connecticut:

Following the relocation of its headquarters, Frontier will maintain a strong presence in Connecticut, where it has a storied history and a large, growing customer base.

The company is committed to expanding its fiber network across Connecticut and continuing to rely on its union workforce to serve the homes and businesses that depend on Frontier for critical connectivity.





