Frontier to deploy AT&T wireless infrastructure in its central offices

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) and AT&T have signed an agreement that will allow AT&T to deploy wireless infrastructure in Frontier facilities. Frontier's fiber infrastructure will allow AT&T to add fiber connectivity to its wireless infrastructure in areas where AT&T doesn't currently own fiber.

Why It Matters: Fiber backhaul is increasingly critical to support the data demands of wireless networks, including 5G. This agreement enables AT&T to stay ahead of those demands and build on an existing relationship between the two companies.

The Details: Frontier and AT&T today announced a deal that will enable AT&T to deploy wireless infrastructure in Frontier central offices and connect to Frontier's blazing-fast fiber network. This will improve the resiliency, reliability and speed of the wireless service that AT&T offers to its customers. AT&T is the first tenant to rent space in Frontier's hyper-local offices and will utilize Frontier's fiber-optic network to connect with its cell towers that are in Frontier's network.

Frontier's footprint is complementary to AT&T's existing network, which will help accelerate the company's 5G deployment. AT&T will tap into Frontier's fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT) infrastructure to connect to AT&T's wireless cell towers.

This deal is an extension of AT&T and Frontier's 2021 agreement that brought the two complementary fiber networks together to power business customers nationwide.

Read the full press release here.

