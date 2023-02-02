Sign In Register
Broadband

Frontier plans $100 million investment to expand fiber in West Virginia in 2023

News Wire Feed

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier has plans to invest approximately $100 million to expand its fiber-optic network in West Virginia in 2023. This is the largest investment announced by a communications service provider in the state.

Since 2021, Frontier has built fiber to over 125,000 homes and businesses in more than 60 urban and rural areas across West Virginia, including Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Clarksburg, Falling Waters, Huntington, Hurricane, Inwood, Kanawha City, Morgantown, Parkersburg, Scott Depot and Wheeling. With plans to reach over 100,000 additional locations in West Virginia this year, the company is deploying fiber in new areas, such as Elkins, Fairmont, Grafton, Hinton, Logan, Nitro, Princeton, St. Albans, Weirton and Woodsdale.

Frontier's 2023 investment of $100 million in the state is in addition to its ongoing partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development's Office of Broadband to deploy fiber to underserved and unserved areas across the state.

Read the full press release here.

Frontier

