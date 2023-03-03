Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Frontier locking in more funds for fiber frenzy

News Analysis

Faced with the costs of its aggressive fiber buildout, Frontier Communications this week announced the pricing of its private debt offering of $750 million due in 2031.

The first lien secured notes will bear interest at 8.625% per year and be sold at a price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount, the company said. Frontier expects the notes offering to close on March 8, 2023.

The bulk of those proceeds will be applied toward capital investments and operating costs tied to the company's fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) upgrades and expansions.

(Source: Frontier Communications)
(Source: Frontier Communications)

The funding comes about as Frontier pushes toward a goal of building FTTP to 10 million locations by the end of 2025. Frontier expects to build fiber to 1.3 million locations this year and to end 2023 with 6.5 million fiber locations.

The $750 million raise "will help fund the company's fiber build beyond this year," the analysts at New Street Research explained in a research note. They noted that Frontier ended 2022 with $2.8 billion in liquidity, more than enough to meet its capital needs for 2023.

"As per our model, this debt raise should ensure sufficient funding to meet capital requirements until the end of 2024," the analysts added. "Given the uncertainty around the macro environment, we think the company is right in tapping into the debt markets well in advance. With EBITDA inflecting in 4Q22, and growing in 2023, we expect future capital raises to be on even better terms."

That commentary surfaces as Frontier's 2023 build pace slows from an earlier guided average build pace of 1.5 million-plus locations per year. Some analysts are concerned that a slower pace could extend Frontier's buildout goal to late 2026.

Frontier has reasoned that the pace set for 2023 will help to ensure installations and service delivery catch up and turn the builds into fresh revenue drivers.

'Tightly disciplined' with capital

"As we have repeatedly said, we will be tightly disciplined in our use of capital," Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery said last month on the company's Q4 2022 earnings call.

Frontier's current buildout pace will keep target costs in the range of $900 to $1,000 per location passed, he added. Chasing builds above this year's goal of 1.3 million locations would put unnecessary pressure on the company's supply chain and labor capabilities, he added.

Fiber upgrades and expansions are central to Frontier's theme. It added a record 76,000 fiber subs in Q4 2022, ending the year with 1.7 million. Jefferey said the bulk of those fiber adds are coming from cable competitors.

Frontier is also exploring fiber builds beyond the original 10 million goal. It has identified another 1 million to 2 million copper locations where fiber upgrades can be done cost-effectively. There's another 3 million to 4 million locations in Frontier's footprint that are financially unattractive but could become feasible via the help of government subsidies and/or partnerships.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE