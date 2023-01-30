Frontier launches network-wide 5 gig fiber Internet service

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) launched the nation's only network-wide 5 Gig fiber internet service today. 5 Gig internet has 125x faster upload speeds, 5x faster download speeds and 2.5x less latency than cable.

After launching network-wide 2 Gig fiber internet service less than a year ago, Frontier is once again setting a new standard with its 5 Gig offer by providing customers in all its fiber markets access to the new premium service at the same time, with no phased rollouts.

The Details:

What's the offer?

The 5 Gig offer starts at $154.99 a month with autopay and includes uncapped data + Wi-Fi router + free installation + premium tech support.

Frontier's customer-friendly pricing means the monthly price customers see is the price they pay for their internet service with no additional Wi-Fi or router fees. And with no data caps or overage charges, usage can be as unlimited as the internet itself.

What's the deal with 5 Gig?

5 Gig fiber internet service enables customers to run multiple connected devices at their fastest possible speeds. This means:

Symmetrical download and upload speeds at up to 5 gigabits per second

125x faster upload speed than cable

6 seconds to download Adobe Photoshop on PC (1GB)

<36 seconds to download a House of Dragons episode in 4K (22 GB)

<2 minutes to download a 100-minute 8K movie (67 GB)

99.9% network reliability

Read the full press release here.

