Frontier invests $800 million to expand fiber in Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier announced plans to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut to make fast and reliable broadband service accessible to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in the state by the end of 2025, with an investment of approximately $800 million.

Since its fiber build began in late 2020, Frontier has built fiber to over 500,000 homes and businesses in more than 70 towns across Connecticut – including urban centers, such as Hartford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport; suburban areas, such as West Hartford, North Haven, and Glastonbury; and rural areas such as Union and Stafford Springs.

Frontier is deploying more than one thousand team members across Connecticut to install fiber in new areas, including Windsor Locks, East Windsor, and Stafford Springs, with plans to grow its fiber footprint in the state by roughly 60% by the end of 2025.

