Frontier hits halfway point to 10 million fiber locations

NORWALK, Conn. – Today, the company announced that it reached the halfway mark and expanded its fiber-optic network to 5 million homes and businesses across the country.

Why does this matter?

Frontier's fiber-first strategy is transforming its business and the lives of those in its fiber footprint. As the demand for high-speed broadband connectivity grows, Frontier is positioned to deliver the best possible internet connectivity to meet the needs of consumers and businesses.

With its fiber-optic technology, Frontier is giving people the reliable, high-speed service they need to discover the endless possibilities and benefits that come with being part of the digital society. This is the rationale behind Frontier's new "Un-Cable Yourself" campaign, which highlights the advantages of fiber internet over legacy cable connections for consumers.

