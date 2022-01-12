Sign In Register
Broadband

Frontier hits fiber buildout milestone

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier announced today that it has hit the halfway point to its initial target of building blazing-fast fiber internet to 10 million locations by the end of 2025. The company started its current fiber build program in late 2020 and now reaches 5 million total locations.

Why it Matters: Rallied around its purpose of Building Gigabit America, Frontier is building the digital infrastructure that the country needs to compete and lead. As the second largest fiber builder in the U.S., Frontier is delivering access to high-speed, reliable fiber internet connectivity to millions of consumers and businesses.

Get stoked: "We are halfway to our initial goal of 10 million fiber locations passed, which means more of our schools, neighbors and business owners now have access to high-speed fiber internet," said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier's Chief Network Officer. "We are delivering our fiber-first strategy at a record pace knowing the critical role that we play in connecting communities. It's impressive to see our teams and external partners come together to accelerate our fiber build despite the challenging environment."

What's happening?

In 2021, Frontier's new leadership team launched a fiber-first strategy driven by its purpose of Building Gigabit America. In August of that year, the company set a target to expand to 10 million fiber locations by the end of 2025.

Since then, Frontier has accelerated its fiber build in 8 consecutive quarters. Earlier this year, the company raised its target from 1 million to a range of 1.1 to 1.2 new fiber locations for 2022. Today, the company announced that it reached the halfway mark and expanded its fiber-optic network to 5 million homes and businesses across the country.

Read the full announcement here.

Frontier Communications

