Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

France tackles 'anarchic' home fiber installations with new bill

News Analysis

About four years ago, I spent about six weeks without fiber access in my building because of a small fire in the main entrance area. Alarmingly, the fiber cable was not only situated right next to some rather dodgy electrical wiring, but also nestled alongside pipes bringing gas into the building. It seems we were lucky that we just had a fire rather than a massive explosion.

Meanwhile, a friend who lives in a more rural setting was without fiber for, he estimates, around 15 weeks in total last year because of what he describes as a "diversity of reasons." One of the most perplexing explanations offered up by one of the engineers sent to fix the problem was that the box serving his property could only handle about ten subscribers at a time, and each time a new subscriber was added, someone got thrown off. No one could be bothered to rectify or even clarify said issue for months, it seems.

Welcome to the wild west of home fiber installation in France.

The French Senate adopted a bill aiming to eliminate home fiber installation 'malfunctions.' (Source: Rupert Oberhauser/Alamy Stock Photo)
The French Senate adopted a bill aiming to eliminate home fiber installation "malfunctions."
(Source: Rupert Oberhäuser/Alamy Stock Photo)

To be fair, France is far from the only country whose citizens suffer from appalling fiber installation tactics. Just talk to the people in the UK whose roads are dug up time and again by different fiber companies, when surely once should be enough. Some are unable to get anyone to attach a fiber cable from the main road to their home, while others have to put up with cables running along the road with no protection at all.

However, the issue is particularly pertinent in France right now for a couple of reasons. First, the country is actually doing a pretty good job of getting fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks built, as indicated by the latest report from Arcep.

According to the French regulator, total premises passed stood at 34.5 million by the end of 2022 and there were over 18 million fiber subscribers. Indeed, France is one of the leading European markets for FTTH deployments, ranked first in terms of homes passed as well as FTTH subscriber numbers in the latest FTTH Council Europe report.

The second reason is that despite its FTTH rollout prowess, actual installations in people's homes have at times been so bad that a bill aimed at improving the situation has just been adopted by France's Senate after the first reading.

According to a Senate press release, the bill or PPL will propose "concrete solutions" for home fiber installation "malfunctions" that "poison the daily life of many French people." These malfunctions include "anarchic cabling" for one, to which I can certainly attest.

The concern is that such désordres could threaten the very success of France's plan to install fiber for everyone (France Très Haut Débit), enabling it to switch off the old copper network by 2030. The Senate also noted that €35 billion (US$37.56 billion) has been spent on installing fiber since 2013 and believes it is now an imperative to close the gap between the FTTH deployment juggernaut and the experience of users.

Taking STOC

The bill on improving the quality of fiber connections was tabled in July 2022 by Patrick Chaize, a senator for Ain and president of French association Avicca. While the bill criticizes a practice called "STOC," which essentially allows operators such as Bouygues Telecom, Free, Orange and SFR to outsource technical home installations to sub-contractors, it wants to improve the model rather than replace it.

The aim is to provide a clear framework for the STOC model, with concrete measures such as imposing minimum quality requirements on sub-contractors and even establishing a one-stop shop to help resolve any issues that arise. Arcep would be given "appropriate levels of control," and the rights of subscribers would be strengthened in the event that they lose their fiber connection.

As commented by Chaize, the government and industry can no longer keep sticking their heads in the sand over this matter. "There is a gap between, on the one hand, the discourse held by the operators and the government and, on the other hand, feedback from the field. In recent days, many local authorities have expressed their strong support for this initiative of the Senate."

The next steps will involve further discussions with France's National Assembly, in the hope that the bill will eventually pass to a vote and become law.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE