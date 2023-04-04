Former Comcast and Altice USA exec joins Archtop Fiber

KINGSTON, N.Y. – Archtop Fiber is striking it big with the announcement of two new additions to its leadership team – including a former top executive from Altice USA – who will help ensure customers receive a best-in-class experience with access to fast, reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet solutions.

Joining Archtop on its mission to bring 100%-fiber Internet and phone service to underserved locations across the Northeast are Kathy Kirchner, Vice President of Operations, formerly of Altice, and John Boolukos, Vice President of Business Services.

Here's more about Archtop's new leaders:

Kathy Kirchner, Vice President, Operations

Kathy brings over three decades of expansive knowledge gained from working for rural telecommunications and cable providers. In her new role, she will manage all of Archtop's field operations day to day, including service delivery throughout the customer lifecycle. She will spearhead efforts to provide a high-quality and seamless customer experience, through business operations and customer care.

Prior to joining Archtop, Kathy was Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for Altice USA, where she oversaw customer service and technical support operations for consumer and business services, including managing operations of internal and outsourced call centers.

Kathy has worked in various aspects of the telecommunications industry, including product development, customer service, sales, hiring, onboarding and training. One of her stops along the way to Archtop includes her role as Vice President of National Centers of Excellence at Comcast, where she led national care center operations and programs with over 10,000 agents. Operations is Kathy's strong suit and where she will bring unparalleled value to Archtop and its customers.

John Boolukos, Vice President, Business Services

A natural leader with over 25 years of business development experience, John will leverage his talents to set up Archtop's extensive business services. John is passionate about advancing Archtop Fiber's critical role as a trusted neighbor and technology partner – and is already establishing strong relationships within the communities Archtop serves. He is a multidisciplinary expert with a knack for accelerating sales growth, and building and nurturing a high-performing, growth-oriented and loyal sales force. He is also known for finding untapped opportunities and driving millions of dollars in revenue by identifying needs for innovative solutions. Prior to joining Archtop, John was Regional Vice President for the Eastern half of the U.S. with All Covered. He began his career in telecom with MCI and held multiple leadership positions, including Area Vice President at Verizon Business in New York City and Regional Vice President for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic at Earthlink.

