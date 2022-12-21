Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Wireless industry pleads for FWA to be included in BEAD bonanza

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

ARLINGTON, Va. – Today, leading organizations representing the wireless industry sent letters to broadband offices in all US states and territories, urging them to allow for maximum flexibility in choosing the right mix of broadband technologies to meet their policy goals with Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funds.

Under the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), states and territories are required to set an "Extremely High Cost Per Location Threshold" (EHCT). Per the NOFO, as long as a state receives a fiber proposal with a per location cost below this threshold, the state must select it over a non-fiber alternative, regardless of the cost differential and other considerations.

In the letters, the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), CTIA, NATE, Rural Wireless Association (RWA), and WISPA encouraged states and territories to set a sufficiently low EHCT, which would allow broadband offices greater flexibility to choose between different technologies during project planning, instead of being locked into choosing fiber.

"Whatever a state's priority, it should not tie its hands at the outset by forcing the acceptance of very high-cost fiber projects that will prevent funds from being spent on any other priority for connectivity," the letters state. By setting a sufficiently low EHCT, states would allow themselves the ability to consider other technologies for funding in addition to fiber, like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)—one of the fastest growing, high-speed, reliable, and quick to deploy broadband solutions on the market.

"Sound policy decisions at the BEAD program design stage are critical for states to give themselves the flexibility to choose the right mix of technology, including fixed wireless solutions, to efficiently close the digital divide," said WIA President and CEO Patrick Halley.

"The reality is that wireless is oftentimes the fastest, most efficient, and most cost-effective way to bring connectivity to rural and non-urban areas," said CCA President and CEO Steven K. Berry. "Strategically setting EHCTs will preserve State flexibility to maximize use of BEAD funding. There is broad support in favor of maximum flexibility in choosing the right mix of broadband technologies; it is commonsense policy that will benefit Americans across the country."

"NATE is pleased to join with WIA and other leading industry organizations in highlighting our collective concerns over the 'Extremely High Cost Per Location Threshold' and advocating that the effective, efficient deployment of broadband funds through the IIJA's BEAD Program, as a means of bringing connectivity to all areas of the country, must by necessity be technology neutral," said NATE President and CEO Todd Schlekeway. "All available resources should be considered to achieve the national goals of expanding broadband and closing the digital divide, particularly if broadband is to reach rural areas as well as geographically challenging regions, in an efficient and cost-effective manner."

"Given rural America's diverse topography, Congress recognized that wireless technology has to be part of the solution," noted Carri Bennet, RWA's General Counsel.

"FWA, whether using licensed or unlicensed spectrum or in combination, is reliable broadband," said David Zumwalt, WISPA President and CEO. "States should use their discretion to set an EHCT at a level that expands their access to as many tools as needed, and in as many locations as possible, to connect those in their states still living on the wrong side of the digital divide."

Read the press release here.

WIA

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Roadmap to 5G Monetization
5G Automation Demo
NaaS Demystified: Unlock the full potential of Network as a Service
How to build a more resilient business for the future
Video: Network automation evolution improves customer experience
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE