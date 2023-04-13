What's the Story? T-Mobile's uphill battle with FWA

What's the Story? T-Mobile's uphill battle with FWA4/13/2023
Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss T-Mobile's fixed wireless access (FWA) strategy and why the company is focusing mainly on rural markets.
Jeff highlights new data by Opensignal, with analysis by MoffettNathanson (registration required), that reveals T-Mobile faces a number of challenges in FWA, ranging from subscriber churn to capacity challenges and stiff market competition.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- Highlights from the study about T-Mobile's FWA service (00:59)
- T-Mobile's FWA service skews toward rural markets (01:47)
- Unpacking the operator's broader FWA strategy (03:58)
- Challenges to scaling FWA (06:33)
Related stories and links:
- T-Mobile's FWA targets areas with low or limited congestion – study
- FWA performance 'middle of the pack' in many US markets – Opensignal
- T-Mobile's fixed wireless sub base skews heavily rural – study
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading