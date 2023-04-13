What's the Story? T-Mobile's uphill battle with FWA





Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss T-Mobile's fixed wireless access (FWA) strategy and why the company is focusing mainly on rural markets.

Jeff highlights new data by Opensignal, with analysis by MoffettNathanson (registration required), that reveals T-Mobile faces a number of challenges in FWA, ranging from subscriber churn to capacity challenges and stiff market competition.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Highlights from the study about T-Mobile's FWA service (00:59)

T-Mobile's FWA service skews toward rural markets (01:47)

Unpacking the operator's broader FWA strategy (03:58)

Challenges to scaling FWA (06:33)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading