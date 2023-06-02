Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

What to expect from T-Mobile's FWA in 2023: Slowing growth, rural expansion

News Analysis

T-Mobile's fixed wireless Internet business this year appears headed into a new phase that will likely involve an expansion into rural areas of the US. However, it will likely also involve an overall slower rate of growth.

The newest data points supporting this view come from the financial analysts at Evercore. The analysts noted that downloads of T-Mobile's home Internet app slowed 24% month-over-month in January, following the company's aggressive holiday promotion in December.

"We believe this is the beginning of a slowdown in the pace in existing markets," they wrote. However, they noted that T-Mobile is also in the midst of expanding its speedy 2.5 GHz midband 5G network to around 35 million new locations – mostly in rural areas – during 2023. That project, they said, will help prop up T-Mobile's fixed wireless growth curve, albeit with a rural focus.

"Assuming Q1 downloads stabilize at the January run rate, T-Mobile FWA [fixed wireless access] downloads would decline -8% vs. Q4 2022," Evercore analysts wrote of the company's app. The app represents a good marker for T-Mobile's efforts because it is exclusively intended for T-Mobile's FWA customers.

Toyota vs. Ferrari

During T-Mobile's recent quarterly conference call, CEO Mike Sievert likened the company's fixed wireless service to a Toyota competing against the Ferrari-type speeds provided by a fiber Internet connection. "It's kind of like the people at Ferrari pointing a finger at the world's best-selling car, Toyota, saying, 'We're faster. We have the faster car.'"

Continued Sievert: "Yes, but Toyota is the world's best-selling car. ... And if you look in the case of T-Mobile, 5G home broadband is perfectly suited to what people want."

Broadly, T-Mobile has emerged as the leading broadband provider in the country as it captures tens of thousands of new FWA customers every month. "With 2.6 million total customers now, T-Mobile remains on track to hit the target of 7-8 million customers by year end 2025," according to the financial analysts at Raymond James.

However, based on recent data from the financial analysts at Evercore, T-Mobile's 5G network appears to be reaching its capacity limits in the urban areas where it first started offering fixed wireless services. Indeed, the Raymond James analysts noted that T-Mobile's FWA growth "moderated somewhat" in the fourth quarter of 2022 with 524,000 new customers, down from the 560,000 the operator reported in the second quarter of 2022 and the 578,000 it reported in the third quarter of 2022.

According to the analysts at New Street Research, T-Mobile's FWA offering has begun to run up against competition from Verizon's own FWA service as well as Charter Communications' new Spectrum One bundle of mobile and home Internet services. Partly as a result, T-Mobile is shifting more of its FWA efforts toward prepaid customers, business users and subscribers in rural areas – instead of the postpaid customers living in urban areas that it previously courted.

FWA into the future

According to T-Mobile's executives, the company's fixed wireless service is unlike anything else in the market. Customers can easily try out the service – all they need to do is plug in a receiver inside their home – unlike cable and fiber customers who typically need a technician to come into their home to set up services. And though that also makes it easy for customers to cancel services – all they need to do is return the receiver – T-Mobile officials have said they're comfortable with the rate of those returns. But they haven't disclosed what that rate (dubbed churn) has been.

Further, T-Mobile officials argue that the company is working to improve its wireless network to support current and future customers. For example, the company said it plans to add a significant amount of additional midband spectrum into its network this year, from around 150 MHz to around 200 MHz. That's important because network capacity and speeds are directly tied to the amount of spectrum an operator is using.

Finally, company executives have said that T-Mobile may consider new technologies to improve its FWA services. For example, they have suggested the operator could deploy some of its millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum in order to support faster speeds and more customers. They have also said T-Mobile could install receivers on the outside of customers' homes, thereby boosting signal reception and reach.

Already T-Mobile is deploying Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output (MU-MIMO), according to the analysts at Signals Research Group. Such technology can help maintain each customer's overall speeds by eliminating the need to share network resources with other nearby users.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Enabling the metaverse with 5G
How 5G is enabling resilient communication
Why and what you need to know about 6G in 2023
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE