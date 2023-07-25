Watch expands in Midwest with Tarana ngFWA

LIMA, Ohio & MILPITAS, Calif. – Watch Communications and Tarana announced today the deployment of Gigabit 1 (G1), Tarana's next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, to deliver fiber-class internet service to an estimated 1.4 million households and businesses across Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Watch Communications is an innovative internet service provider (ISP) that has served midwestern residents with various communications services for more than 30 years. Watch is also one of the 250+ ISPs across 19 countries that have adopted G1 since its commercial launch in late 2021 — now leveraging ngFWA's superior performance and a rapid "months-not-years" deployment model to reach underserved communities efficiently and cost-effectively.

Before deploying G1 to their service areas, the Watch team had to resort to fiber for ultra-high speeds, as they often encountered the well-known challenges of connecting wireless customers without direct line-of-sight to a communications tower. However, their new ngFWA network has been a "game-changer," allowing for up to 400 Mbps service plans at scale, even in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) paths utilizing unlicensed spectrum. G1, a truly fiber-class wireless broadband solution, has enabled significant upgrades for many of Watch's legacy customers previously limited to typical plans between 5 and 25 Mbps.

