Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

VGI Technology and Tarana ngFWA tech bring high speed internet to Texas towns

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

SAN ANGELO, Texas and MILPITAS, Calif. – VGI Technology, an experienced internet service provider (ISP) based in Texas, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

VGI provides high-quality internet access as well as video surveillance, security, access control, and home automation. The company is locally owned and has served Texas communities since 2002.

Tarana is the category creator of ngFWA, a new broadband technology crafted through more than a decade of R&D that boasts two major industry breakthroughs: true interference cancellation in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, and remarkable non-line-of-sight (NLoS) performance. As a result, service providers can finally offer market-leading broadband speeds where fiber is impractical or impossible.

With years of traditional FWA experience, the VGI team was initially skeptical of the unprecedented claims around G1 performance. However, after piloting the product in late 2021 and witnessing download speeds of up to 600 Mbps in a noisy, urban environment, they became avid Tarana believers. Now VGI has hundreds of customers on active G1 networks, with many more installs to come in 2023.

VGI had even more reason to be excited about G1's capabilities than other ISPs. While Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay are beautiful vacation destinations and the retirement dream of many Texans, the ground in that area is solid granite. This makes trenching impractical, and since aerial fiber is not an option for aesthetic reasons in these communities, wireless is their only viable broadband option. Before G1, that meant largely unreliable service and inadequate internet speeds.

Now with Tarana ngFWA, wireless doesn't have to come with compromise. Previously settling for only 5-50 Mbps service plans, the community members of Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay can now get up to 400 Mbps on VGI's G1 network. An end user reported that this is "the best service Horseshoe Bay has ever had."

ngFWA is not only game changing for VGI's customers, but also for their business. On a single Tarana Base Node (BN) installed on a water tower overlooking Horseshoe Bay, they have over 130 active customers connected. Previous technologies limited them to 30 customers on a single sector. This dramatic increase in capacity has reduced their number of tower climbs and makes large-scale deployment significantly faster.

With their long-battled broadband problem solved in Horseshoe Bay, the local government and broadband committee are building 3 new towers specifically to support VGI's expansion of Tarana-backed ngFWA networks. After accomplishing their mission to bring better internet service to the community, the Horseshoe Bay Broadband Committee is now being disbanded.

Read the full press release here.

Tarana

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
WWT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
How Gaming, Entertainment, and Media Companies Can Create Extraordinary Immersive Experiences
Introducing Immersive Experience (IX)
Blog - Futureproof your residential broadband network, without a crystal ball
Blog - Beyond broadband: Monetizing your fiber investments
5G Core Networks Operator Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE