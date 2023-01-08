UScellular touts 100,000 FWA customers

CHICAGO – UScellular has officially surpassed 100,000 Home Internet customers and is planning for additional growth over the coming years.

The advancement of fixed wireless technology has helped enable the growth of UScellular's Home Internet product and its ability to provide the speed and reliability that a typical household needs. With fixed wireless, a home or business connects wirelessly to a nearby cell tower, providing a high-speed broadband connection via a wireless signal, as opposed to the wired connection provided by fiber or cable. In 2022, fixed wireless services accounted for 90% of home broadband net additions, according to Leichtman Research Group.

As UScellular continues to build out its 5G mid-band network, more customers will be able to realize the fast, dependable connectivity that Home Internet provides. Earlier this year, UScellular launched its 5G mid-band network in parts of 10 states and expects to cover 1 million households by the end of the year and 3 million households by the end of 2024. This network can deliver speeds up to 10x faster than its 4G LTE network and low-band 5G.

UScellular initially offered Home Internet on its 4G LTE network and has upgraded the service with low-band, mid-band and mmWave 5G in select markets across the country. Most customers today can access 5G speeds on the service, which has led to a doubling of the customer base over the last 18 months. The company currently offers self-install, plug-and-play internal antennas and routers and a professionally installed external antenna in certain areas. Later this year, the company expects to have additional self-install options available to help meet the evolving needs of customers.

Additionally, UScellular offers a free Internet Setup Coach for all new customers. Experts from Asurion are available via phone to help customers with router placement for the best speeds and getting all essential devices - like computers, TVs and doorbells - connected to their home's Wi-Fi network.

Read the full press release here.

